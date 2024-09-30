Bullet-hit RMG worker dies following clash 'with law enforcers' in Ashulia

An RMG worker died with bullet wounds after a clash broke out between protesting workers and law enforcers in Ashulia today.

The deceased was identified as Kawsar Ahmed Khan, 26. He was a sewing operator of Mango Tex factory. Two other workers were taken to hospital with bullet wounds.

Witnesses said a clash broke out between workers and law enforcement around noon at Tongibari area on the Ashulia-Baipail road when a group of factory workers staged a protest demanding a wage hike.

Kawsar, along with the two injured workers, was rushed to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, where doctors declared him dead around 1:00pm, reports our Savar correspondent.

Enamul Haque, a physician at the hospital, told The Daily Star, "Kawsar was brought dead to the hospital. He has a bullet wound on his lower abdomen while the two others suffered bullet wounds to their chests."

Ekramul Haque, who took the injured victims to the hospital and a worker of the Mango Tex factory, told The Daily Star that workers of Mondal Group were protesting over various demands.

"Our factory is located opposite Mondal Group's. As we were leaving the factory to head home, law enforcement officers started firing at us," he said.

Additional DIG of Dhaka Range Mostafizur Rahman was present at the spot, our Savar correspondent reports.

He did not receive calls on his mobile phone several times to get the statement. He also did not respond to texts sent on WhatsApp.

Industrial Police-1 SP Sarwar Alam could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

When contacted, Dhaka District Superintendent of Police Ahmed Muyeed told The Daily Star that he did not know anything about the incident.