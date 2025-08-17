Bullet-hit body recovered from river along Tetulia border

Police have recovered the bullet-hit body of a missing man from the Karatoya river along the Shukani border in Panchagarh's Tetulia upazila.

The deceased was identified as Manik Hossain, 32, who had been missing since Wednesday, according to his family.

Labourers extracting sand and stones from the river spotted the floating body near Shibchondi on Saturday morning, said Md Najir Hossain, investigation officer of Tetulia Police Station.

They informed Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after seeing it stuck beneath the water around 10 to 15 cubits inside Bangladesh territory at the confluence of the Karatoya and Saon rivers.

With the help of BGB members from Shukani BOP under the Nilphamari-based BGB-56 Battalion, Tetulia police later recovered the body.

"Primary investigation found a bullet wound at the back of his head, with the bullet exiting through the right side of the forehead," said Md Najir Hossain, investigation officer of Tetulia Police Station, citing the autopsy report from Panchagarh Modern Hospital.

The victim's father filed a case with Tetulia Police Station later at night, accusing several unidentified people.

Lt Col Sheikh Md Badruddoza, commanding officer of BGB-56 Battalion, confirmed that the body was found about 800 yards inside Bangladeshi territory.

"In a company commander-level flag meeting held at the zero line along the Shukani border yesterday evening, BGB strongly protested the incident, alleging BSF's involvement. However, BSF denied any link to the matter," he added.