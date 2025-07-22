Built for farmers, agri markets stay unused for 15yrs

A total of 32 agricultural markets were constructed across seven districts of Rangpur division to enable farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers, bypassing middlemen and ensuring fair prices. However, nearly one and a half decades later, not a single one of these markets has been made operational.

Despite government expenditure of around Tk 62 crore, farmers continue to sell produce by the roadside, often at unfairly low prices.

A field visit to the BDR Haat agricultural market in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila revealed a locked, long-abandoned facility. Locals said a few influential individuals have taken over the site and converted it into a storage warehouse for rice, paddy, fertiliser and other goods.

Badiar Rahman, 60, a farmer from Kornopur village, said he harvests vegetables daily and takes them to the local haat, but due to a lack of designated space, he is forced to sell them to wholesalers at lower prices.

In Rangpur city, the Mahiganj agricultural market has reportedly been converted into a community centre by a powerful local figure, while another market near the truck terminal is being used as a slaughterhouse and meat shop under lease by the city corporation.

Nabin Chandra Barman, 65, a farmer from Mahiganj, said, "This market has never been used for agriculture. As soon as the structure was built, it was taken over. We've only heard of it as an 'agricultural market' in name."

According to the agriculture department, under the National Agricultural Technology Project (NATP) and the National Community Development Programme (NCDP), agricultural markets were constructed in the 2007–08 fiscal year as follows: six in Rangpur, eight in Dinajpur, six in Thakurgaon, three in Panchagarh, one in Kurigram, five in Nilphamari, and three in Lalmonirhat.

Each market cost around Tk 2 crore. These were later handed over to the Department of Agricultural Marketing (DAM).

Due to lack of monitoring, nearly all of these markets remain either abandoned or under private use.

NM Alomgir Badsha, deputy director (deputy secretary) of the Department of Agricultural Marketing in Rangpur division, admitted the project's failure. "The markets were not built in suitable locations, which led to a lack of interest among farmers. Even local committees failed to make them operational. We are now planning to reclaim and restore them," he said.

Advocate Palash Kanti Nag, convener of the Rangpur Krishok Songram Parishad, said, "Not a single agricultural market in Rangpur division is functional. The entire project has gone to waste. Influential individuals have taken over buildings meant for farmers. Meanwhile, our farmers are left to sell their produce in harsh conditions on the roadside."

Contacted, Sirajul Islam, additional director (acting) of the Regional Agricultural Extension Department in Rangpur, said, "If these markets were operational, both farmers and consumers would benefit. Farmers would get fair prices, and consumers could buy fresh produce at reasonable rates."