Built to assist, left to rot

Escalators on four Dhaka footbridges mostly non-functional, frustrating pedestrians

Sanjay Gomez was crossing the road via the Farmgate footbridge with his daughter when he told her, "Put on your mask." Asked why, he replied, "This footbridge had an escalator installed. Now it looks more like a garbage bin."

The footbridge, constructed at a cost of nearly Tk 20 crore, was inaugurated on October 15, 2023. Within a week, the escalator was cordoned off with bamboo fencing, without any public announcement. Since then, people have been dumping waste on the escalator. Some use the non-functional structure to cross the road.

The same scenario is seen at three other footbridges -- Banani Sainik Club, Airport Bus Stand, and Pragati Sarani.

The four footbridges equipped with escalators under Dhaka North City Corporation -- the only ones in the city -- now have their escalators mostly out of service.

Md Rasheduzzaman, a regular user of the Farmgate footbridge, said, "I suffer from knee pain, and the escalator was a big help. Suddenly it stopped working. If it broke down, that should have been communicated. And if it broke within a week, that means there was a construction flaw."

Many pedestrians now cross the busy roads beneath the footbridges, risking their lives.

Mahmuda Khatun, a resident of Indira Road, said, "When people get used to a service and it is suddenly taken away, it's not just an inconvenience; it erodes trust."

Bangladesh's first escalator-equipped footbridge was introduced in 2014 near Banani Sainik Club. Despite having escalators on both sides, one side remains almost always out of service. The functioning side is limited to specific hours, making it unreliable for most users.

Aroshi Binte Kamal, a school student, said, "There's a big rush during school hours. You can go up on one side, but the down escalator is usually shut. Often there's even a lock hanging on it."

At the Airport Bus Stand, the footbridge escalators installed in 2017 have remained completely out of order for nearly four years. Parts of the machinery lie broken, while the surroundings are littered with garbage.

Mani Hossain, 65, said, "The escalators worked fine for about a year after installation. Since then, they've always been off. Carrying sacks on my head up the stairs is very difficult. The escalators would've been a great help. Now we're forced to cross the road directly, risking accidents."

Kalam Mia, a security guard posted in the area, said, "I've been stationed here for seven months, and not once have I seen the escalators working. Many people cross the road daily. If they were functional, it would reduce accidents significantly."

On Pragati Sarani, in front of the Jamuna Future Park, a footbridge was built in memory of Abrar Ahmed Chowdhury, a student of Bangladesh University of Professionals who died in a road accident in 2021. Escalators were installed to ensure safe pedestrian crossing. Though initially well-received, the escalators on this bridge too are frequently inoperative.

"In a city where people are already reluctant to use footbridges and often resort to jaywalking, the installation of escalators on select bridges was definitely a progressive step," said Afruza Hasan, a university teacher.

"These were meant to encourage safer pedestrian practices, especially among the elderly, children, and those with physical difficulties. However, with the escalators of all four footbridges being mostly out of order, pedestrians will be left with yet another excuse to avoid footbridges altogether," she added.

When asked about the status of these escalators, DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz said, "I'm aware of the issue. The contractors who built these escalators were also responsible for their maintenance. However, some contractors claim they haven't received full payment, which is hindering repair efforts. Nonetheless, we are working on resolving this."

Contacted, urban planner Prof Adil Mohammed Khan said, "We only know how to spend money, but there is no monitoring. As a result, these escalators have become a liability. We should move towards simpler solutions like low-gradient footbridges or maintenance-friendly designs."