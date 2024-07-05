Bangladesh
BSS, Munshiganj
Fri Jul 5, 2024 07:51 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 5, 2024 08:20 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Building Padma Bridge with own funds earned respect for Bangladesh: PM

BSS, Munshiganj
Fri Jul 5, 2024 07:51 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 5, 2024 08:20 PM
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the completion of Padma Bridge construction with own funds has garnered respect for Bangladesh from the international community.

"People now show respect when they hear the name of Bangladesh in the international arena. The people of Bangladesh have reached a dignified position," she said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The premier made the remarks while addressing a civic rally in Munshiganj on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project.

The prime minister recalled the local and international conspiracies to stop the construction of the Padma Bridge.

She said the mentality once held about Bangladesh by the foreigners that the country cannot do anything without their support has changed after the construction of the Padma Bridge with its own funding.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|সংবাদ বিশ্লেষণ

রপ্তানি তথ্যে বড় গরমিল, এলডিসি উত্তরণসহ আরও যত প্রশ্ন

এই কেলেঙ্কারির জন্য কাকে দায়ী করা উচিত?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দাবা

দাবা খেলতে খেলতেই মারা গেলেন গ্র্যান্ডমাস্টার জিয়া

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification