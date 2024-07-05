Building Padma Bridge with own funds earned respect for Bangladesh: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the completion of Padma Bridge construction with own funds has garnered respect for Bangladesh from the international community.

"People now show respect when they hear the name of Bangladesh in the international arena. The people of Bangladesh have reached a dignified position," she said.

The premier made the remarks while addressing a civic rally in Munshiganj on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project.

The prime minister recalled the local and international conspiracies to stop the construction of the Padma Bridge.

She said the mentality once held about Bangladesh by the foreigners that the country cannot do anything without their support has changed after the construction of the Padma Bridge with its own funding.