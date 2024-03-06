Building fires acts of ‘culpable homicide’

Say experts, blame govt agencies and building owners

Experts at a press conference yesterday termed the frequent incidents of fires in buildings in the capital as acts of "culpable homicide".

They also called for holding the government agencies concerned and building owners responsible and accountable for the incidents.

Bangladesh Environmental Movement (Bapa), Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), and Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers' Association (Bela) jointly organised the press conference titled "City Overwhelmed by Risky Buildings: What Needs to be Done?" at Jatiya Press Club.

Architect Iqbal Habib, also vice-president of BAPA, emphasised a lack of enforcement as a significant cause of fires.

Approval process for businesses like restaurants require permits from 10 government agencies, but the approvals are often issued without proper inspections, he said.

In many cases, businesses operate without approval entirely, he also said.

"Therefore, these 10 government agencies, including city corporations, environment department, district administrations, fire service, as well as the business operations, should be held accountable under the law for culpable homicide," he added.

Habib demanded forming a Building Regulatory Authority following the Bangladesh National Building Code.

Adil Mohammed Khan, president of Bangladesh Institute of Planners, expressed disappointment.

"Common workers are being detained while building owners and those responsible for inspecting the buildings go scot-free," he said.

Bela Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan stressed the importance of valuing human life over a profit-oriented approach.

She advocated for formation of a task force involving stakeholders like city planners, architects, and environmentalists to take action against those not following orders.

Dr Atiur Rahman, vice president of Bapa, called for a comprehensive database of risky buildings and its digital publication for public awareness and decision-making.

He recommended for launching a fire service hotline for receiving customer complaints.

Prof Kamruzzaman Majumder, who survived the Bailey Road inferno, said, "In this country, we are no longer citizens, we are merely survivors."

Prof Nur Mohammad Talukder, president of Bapa, also spoke at the event.