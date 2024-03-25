Build society free from sectarianism

PM urges all in message on eve of Genocide Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon all, including global people, to build a society based on equality and free from all kinds of discrimination and sectarianism.

"We follow Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's peace philosophy while running the country," she said in a message on the eve of Genocide Day 2024.

"We do not want war and conflict; killing men, women, and children has dipped us in solemn grief. We believe in peace. If sustainable peace prevails, the country's overall development will accelerate."

"On March 25, 1971, the Pakistani army carried out the most barbaric crackdown in Bangladesh," she said.

She remembered with a heavy heart all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on that most fateful night.

"Swearing on their fresh blood, the brave Bangalees took up arms and fought for independence," she added.

The greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, sacrificed his whole life to liberate the nation shackled for thousands of years, she said.