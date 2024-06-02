Build cold storage facilities in Rangpur region

Demand local farmers

The Krishak Sangram Parishad has called for a special allocation in the upcoming national budget to construct cold storage facilities for potatoes and vegetables in the Rangpur region.

This demand was raised at a human chain formed in front of Rangpur Press Club yesterday.

Lawyer Palash Kanti Nag, convener of Krishak Sangram Parishad, addressed the gathering.

Speakers said there was an urgent need for cold storage facilities in Rangpur and Dinajpur, pointing out that the lack of such infrastructure results in an annual loss of Tk 10,000 crores due to rotting vegetables. Without adequate cold storage, 30 percent of vegetables produced in this area are wasted yearly.

They said total vegetable demand in the country stands at 1.52 crore tonnes annually. Insufficient government cold storage facilities compel farmers to sell their produce at extremely low prices to avoid spoilage.

Palash Kanti criticised the reduction in agricultural subsidies and allocations in recent budgets, stressing the necessity of ensuring fair prices for farmers.

He also demanded interest-free loans on easy terms for farmers.

Following the rally, a procession marched the main road of the city, with participation from marginal-level farmers from various areas of Rangpur city.