DU Correspondent
Tue Jul 8, 2025 08:17 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 8, 2025 08:23 PM

Buet students demand reforms in assistant engineer recruitment process

Buet students demand changes to recruitment and promotion process for assistant engineer or equivalent positions. Photo: Collected

A section of agitated students from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) staged a sit-in today, demanding changes to the recruitment and promotion process for assistant engineer or equivalent positions.

They also demanded that candidates must have a BSc degree to apply for the position.

The protest was held in front of the registrar's building on campus.

Protesters, in a press briefing, said that the sub-assistant engineers of the 10th grade, who have diploma degrees, were being promoted through internal quotas to the 9th grade assistant engineer position, which is shrinking the entry-level job opportunities for BSc in Engineering graduates.

The students also alleged that sub-assistant engineers were being promoted in breach of law in many institutions, where only 33 percent of vacant positions were allowed to be filled through promotions, but this figure often reaches 100 percent.

The students also demanded that the state open the position of "Technical 10th grade" (sub-assistant engineer or equivalent) recruitment examinations for both diploma holders and BSc in Engineering graduates from the same discipline.

Citing the Bangladesh National Qualifications Framework (BNFQ), protesters pointed out that the BSc in Engineering degree is classified as level 6, which is higher than the diploma degree at Level 7. They questioned why BSc degree holders were not permitted to apply for sub-assistant engineer roles while diploma-holders were.

Additionally, the agitators demanded that the state enact a law and release a gazette over the use of the title "Engineer," which, according to the students, should only be used by those who have a BSc in Engineering degree.

