Buet postpones exams amid student boycott

The authorities of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology have decided to postpone examinations as students continue to boycott academic activities as part of their protest against politics on the campus.

The decision was made on Saturday evening through a meeting of Buet's academic council, said meeting sources.

The students have been boycotting their classes and examinations since March 30, protesting the gathering of Chhatra League activists on Buet campus on March 28.

Wishing anonymity, an academic council member said the authorities postponed the examinations considering the overall situation, adding that a fresh examination schedule will be announced at a convenient time.

Contacted, Prof Mohammad Al Amin Siddique, director of Buet's Directorate of Students' Welfare, said the academic council has postponed the ongoing examinations from Saturday as students have not been attending the examinations except only a few.

"Those who took part in the scheduled exams may either take part in the rescheduled exams again later along with the absent students or may opt not to attend. It will depend on them," he added.

Student politics was banned on Buet campus after a group of BCL men killed Abrar Fahad, a second-year student, at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.

On April 1, a High Court bench stayed the effectiveness of the university's notice that banned student politics.

Regarding the matter, Prof Siddique said, "We are yet to receive the written copy of the High Court's order. We will take preparation once we get the copy."