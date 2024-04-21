Buet postpones exams amid student boycott

The authorities of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) have decided to postpone its exams amid students' boycott of academic activities as part of their protest against politics on campus.

Buet took the decision last evening through an academic council meeting, said sources from the meeting.

The students have been boycotting their classes and exams, protesting gathering of Chhatra League activists on the campus where political activities are not allowed.

Wishing anonymity, a member of the academic council said the authorities postponed the exams considering the overall situation. The fresh exam schedule will be announced at a convenient time, the member said.

As part of the ongoing movement against student politics on campus, students of Buet have been continuing to boycott the exams even after the Eid holidays.

Student politics was banned on the campus after a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League men murdered a second-year student named Abrar Fahad at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.

On April 1, a bench of the High Court stayed the effectiveness of the university notice that banned student politics on the campus.