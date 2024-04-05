Buet, Irish univ sign MoA

University of Limerick (UL), Ireland and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) have signed a joint Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to start a dual master's programme.

Prof Nigel Healey, vice president (global and community engagement) of UL, and Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, vice chancellor of Buet, signed the agreement recently.

"Buet has a very strict admission policy to admit the top talents from Bangladesh. These students need formal conduits of higher education. UL, with its industry network located in Ireland, offers top-ranked graduate training and skill development through its world-class educational facility, and world leading research in advanced technology," said Prof Majumder, a renowned expert and leading academic in the field of fibre-optic communication.

Both Bangladesh and Ireland have seen positive economic growth and technological developments in the last two decades. Their relationship deepened following a St Patrick's Day visit this year by Simon Coveney TD, minister for enterprise, trade and employment of Ireland.

"I am delighted with this partnership. I am confident it will be followed by a number of new joint UL-Buet programmes," said Prof Healey.