Bangladesh
Star Report
Fri Apr 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 5, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
dual master’s programme

Buet, Irish univ sign MoA

Star Report
Fri Apr 5, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Apr 5, 2024 12:00 AM

University of Limerick (UL), Ireland and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) have signed a joint Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to start a dual master's programme.

Prof Nigel Healey, vice president (global and community engagement) of UL, and Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, vice chancellor of Buet, signed the agreement recently.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Buet has a very strict admission policy to admit the top talents from Bangladesh. These students need formal conduits of higher education. UL, with its industry network located in Ireland, offers top-ranked graduate training and skill development through its world-class educational facility, and world leading research in advanced technology," said Prof Majumder, a renowned expert and leading academic in the field of fibre-optic communication.

Both Bangladesh and Ireland have seen positive economic growth and technological developments in the last two decades.  Their relationship deepened following a St Patrick's Day visit this year by Simon Coveney TD, minister for enterprise, trade and employment of Ireland.

"I am delighted with this partnership. I am confident it will be followed by a number of new joint UL-Buet programmes," said Prof Healey.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘মুক্তিপণ দেওয়ার এক ঘণ্টা পর’ ছাড়া পান ব্যাংক ম্যানেজার নেজাম উদ্দীন

মঙ্গলবার রাতে নেজাম উদ্দীনকে অপহরণের পর বুধবার তার পরিবারের কাছে ফোন করে মুক্তিপণ চাওয়া হয় বলে জানা গেছে।

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আলীকদমে পুলিশ-আর্মির যৌথ চেকপোস্টে সন্ত্রাসী হামলা

১২ মিনিট আগে
push notification