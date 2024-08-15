Buet gives safety items to students

Students, alumni, and teachers from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology have distributed essential safety equipment to the student-volunteers engaged in managing traffic on the roads.

The student-volunteers were given safety vests, traffic buttons, laser lights, whistles, umbrellas, glucose and food at different locations in Dhaka including Buet, Dhaka University, Shahbagh, Science Lab, Dhanmondi, Farmgate, Mohammadpur, Adabor, Shyamoli, Technical, Mirpur, Badda, and Banani, said a press release.

So far, around 500 safety vests, 50 laser lights, 85 buttons, 132 umbrellas, 170 whistles, and food materials have been distributed since August 7, said the organisers under the banner of "Reform Bangladesh: Intelligent and Safe Mobility for All".

If necessary, more will be provided, the release added.

As part of the project, Prof Dr SM Sohel Mahmud, Dr Armana Sabiha Huq and other faculty members from Buet's Accident Research Institute have been briefing students in different areas on traffic and safety regulations, distributing leaflets to them, and demonstrating hand signals and traffic movement techniques.

Training sessions on traffic management for the student-volunteers will soon be arranged, with support from ARI.

Establishing an 'Integrated Traffic Management Centre' is considered one of the essential tasks for the current government, the release added.