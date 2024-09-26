Buet cancels dorm seats of several students

In the face of protests from a section of students, Buet authorities yesterday cancelled seat allotments for some students who were allegedly involved in Chhatra League's politics.

However, the authorities could not say the number of students whose allotments were cancelled.

Earlier, the students boycotted all academic activities for the second consecutive day yesterday as the authorities were yet to take any "visible steps" against those involved in BCL's politics.

They said students of different batches would sit together and assess the overall situation and take the next step following the discussion.

Prof Mohammad Al Amin Siddique, director of Buet's Directorate of Student's Welfare, told The Daily Star, "The seat allotment of the students was cancelled as there were complaints against them regarding their political involvement. There were also protests from other students centring the issue. To maintain the discipline and peace of the dormitories, the seat allotments of the accused students were cancelled."

He said the authorities do not know the total number of such students as they are yet to receive the names from the hall authorities.

However, Buet students alleged that they submitted the names of 55 students to the administration, but the residential facilities were also cancelled for some other students, against whom they did not submit any complaints.

But the seat allotments of all the students against whom they submitted complaints were cancelled, and they were directly or indirectly involved in Chhatra League's politics, they said.

Meanwhile, seeking anonymity, a student whose seat was cancelled said, "I did not breach any discipline of the university. However, authorities cancelled my allotment from Dr MA Rashid Hall, and they did not follow the proper way to do so. This is injustice."