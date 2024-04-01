Buet becoming militancy hub

Says Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the government will investigate whether Buet was being transformed into a hub of militancy under the guise of banning student politics.

"In the guise of banning student politics, Buet is being turned into a factory of militancy and dirty politics. If this is indeed the case, the government will have to take action," said Quader.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the leaders of Awami League's Chattogram division at the Dhaka district AL office in Tejgaon.

"Our leader Sheikh Hasina has zero tolerance for all forms of misconduct, injustice, and corruption. We are committed to upholding this principle. We did not show any leniency in the case of the killing of Abrar [Fahad] at Buet. Can I not visit Buet simply because I am involved in politics? What kind of law is this? What kind of policy is this?" asked the AL general secretary.

Meanwhile, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police is observing whether any banned organisation is involved in the protests at Buet.

Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, the DB chief made these remarks yesterday while addressing queries from journalists at his office on Minto Road.

"We are monitoring the situation with our team on the ground," he added.