Buet and NSU get new VCs

Prof ABM Badruzzaman of Department of Civil Engineering has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

The announcement was made in a gazette notification yesterday by the education ministry.

In a separate notification, Prof Abdul Hasib Chowdhury of Electrical and Electronic Engineering department was named pro-VC of Buet.

Meanwhile, North South University (NSU) also got a new VC -- Prof Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, a faculty member at the NSU's School of Business and Economics (SBE).

According to a press release issued by NSU, Prof Hannan previously served as the VC of Primeasia University and pro-VC of Eastern University.

Meanwhile, Prof ABM Obaidul Islam of Dhaka University's Physics department has been appointed as the VC of Bangladesh Open University and Prof Mamun Ahmed of DU's Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department has been appointed as pro-VC of Dhaka University.