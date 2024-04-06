Buet Alumni demands stop to ‘ill-politics’ on campus

Alumni of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) yesterday demanded an end to "ill-politics" on the campus.

They termed the recent incident "untoward" and stated that what is currently occurring in the name of student politics is a manifestation of ill-politics.

The alumni issued a statement, signed by its President Prof Ainun Nishat and Secretary General Engineer Mahtab Uddin, following a meeting held on April 3.

"The Buet Alumni feels that the vice-chancellor and the Syndicate are entitled to the entire responsibility for running the university as per existing laws. The role of Buet Alumni in protecting the environment of the university and maintaining the quality of education is undeniable; for this purpose, we are always committed to performing our duties simultaneously with the authorities," said the statement.

"In the last five years, the educational programme of Buet has been conducted in an uninterrupted and orderly manner... Buet has made significant progress in the national and international arenas in education and research. It has consistently improved its global rankings through research focus at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, good governance, academic leadership, industry-academia collaboration, and alumni patronage," it added.

Demanding government action to ensure a healthy environment on the campus, the alumni said, "Buet has historically been proven and recognised as an institution providing high-quality technical education. Buet Alumni believes the institution is not a breeding ground for militancy."

The statement further said, "It is the university's responsibility to ensure the students' safety. Buet Alumni specifically requests the university authorities to take the matter seriously."

Meanwhile, Buet students reiterated their demand that the university authorities take action against "Hizb ut-Tahrir", saying that there is no room for the banned militant outfit on the campus.

They made the demand after the students received mail from an unknown email address containing a press release said to be from "Hizb ut-Tahrir".