Budget too Dhaka-centric

Speakers tell BIP discussion

The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year prioritises Dhaka at the expense of other districts, experts said at a programme yesterday.

"If we concentrate on development projects and budget on Dhaka and neglect the rest of the districts, it will not benefit the people," said Amanur Rahman, director of CARE Bangladesh. He also said the proposed budget does not prioritise green and balanced urbanisation.

He was speaking at a press conference titled "Proposed Budget for FY 2024-25: Review of BIP", organised by Bangladesh Institute of Planners at the capital's BIP conference hall.

Amanur said the government should increase budget allocations for districts with low per capita income.

"If we allocate more funds to these districts, people will not feel the need to move to Dhaka. Development in coastal and other remote areas will reduce Dhaka-centric migration," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of investing in government hospitals, educational institutions, and other critical infrastructure at the district level.

BIP President Adil Mohammed Khan, said "We need a specialised budget that reflects allocations for each district."

He said the government has taken a positive initiative to introduce the district budget, but the failure to apply it is disappointing.

"Implementing a district budget could expose corruption, which might be the reason as to why it is not being followed," he said.

Adil recommended creating a district-wise masterplan to improve the lives of people.

BIP vice president Syed Shahriar Amin said, "We need detailed plans and clear budget allocations for each sector. The budget should serve everyone."

BIP joint secretary Tamzidul Islam said the government needs to prioritise planning to ensure effective use of the budget.