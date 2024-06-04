Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 4, 2024 06:09 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 06:11 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Budget session at parliament starts tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 4, 2024 06:09 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 06:11 PM
File photo

The parliament will go into the budget session tomorrow.

The House will go into sitting at 5:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This will also be the third session of the 12th parliament.

Earlier on May 20, President Mohammed Shahabuddin convened the budget session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per clause (1) of article 72 of the constitution.

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali is scheduled to present the national budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year on Thursday (June 6).

The budget for the 2024-25 financial year will be around Tk 8 lakh crore, the highest-ever budget in the country.

This will be the second fifth budget of the Awami League government formed through the January 7 national election in 2023.

Before the House goes into the sitting, the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee will be held at 4:00pm to fix the duration and other businesses of the session.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will preside over the meeting.

The last session of parliament was prorogued on May 9 having six sittings.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

ভর্তুকির চাপ বাড়াচ্ছে বিদ্যুৎ ও কৃষি খাত

সরকার বছরে চার থেকে পাঁচবার বিদ্যুতের দাম বাড়ানোর পরিকল্পনা করলেও, সর্বোচ্চ ভর্তুকি বিদ্যুৎ খাতে যাওয়ার সম্ভাবনা বেশি।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বেনজীরকে বাঁচাতে সরকারই তাকে বিদেশে পাঠিয়েছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification