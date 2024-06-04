Budget session at parliament starts tomorrow

The parliament will go into the budget session tomorrow.

The House will go into sitting at 5:00pm.

This will also be the third session of the 12th parliament.

Earlier on May 20, President Mohammed Shahabuddin convened the budget session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per clause (1) of article 72 of the constitution.

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali is scheduled to present the national budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year on Thursday (June 6).

The budget for the 2024-25 financial year will be around Tk 8 lakh crore, the highest-ever budget in the country.

This will be the second fifth budget of the Awami League government formed through the January 7 national election in 2023.

Before the House goes into the sitting, the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee will be held at 4:00pm to fix the duration and other businesses of the session.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will preside over the meeting.

The last session of parliament was prorogued on May 9 having six sittings.