Fri Jun 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 7, 2024 12:00 AM

Budget reaction

Budget reaction

It's practical and pro-people. Issues like controlling price, employment opportunities and social safety nets have been prioritised.
Obaidul Quader, AL General Secretary

 

This budget is designed for looting. I would not call this budget anti-people; it is an anti-Bangladesh budget. 
Mirza Fakhrul , BNP Secretary General

 

Indirect taxation will increase the tax burden on people. Bangladesh will face a major economic crisis after this budget.
GM Quader , Leader of Opposition

 

Taxes and prices have been increased in various ways. The low-income people will bear the brunt of corruption and looting of the rich because of the budget.
MD Shah Alam, CPB President

push notification