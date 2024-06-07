Budget reaction
It's practical and pro-people. Issues like controlling price, employment opportunities and social safety nets have been prioritised.
Obaidul Quader, AL General Secretary
This budget is designed for looting. I would not call this budget anti-people; it is an anti-Bangladesh budget.
Mirza Fakhrul , BNP Secretary General
Indirect taxation will increase the tax burden on people. Bangladesh will face a major economic crisis after this budget.
GM Quader , Leader of Opposition
Taxes and prices have been increased in various ways. The low-income people will bear the brunt of corruption and looting of the rich because of the budget.
MD Shah Alam, CPB President
