Budget reaction

It's practical and pro-people. Issues like controlling price, employment opportunities and social safety nets have been prioritised.

Obaidul Quader, AL General Secretary

This budget is designed for looting. I would not call this budget anti-people; it is an anti-Bangladesh budget.

Mirza Fakhrul , BNP Secretary General

Indirect taxation will increase the tax burden on people. Bangladesh will face a major economic crisis after this budget.

GM Quader , Leader of Opposition

Taxes and prices have been increased in various ways. The low-income people will bear the brunt of corruption and looting of the rich because of the budget.

MD Shah Alam, CPB President