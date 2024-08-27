A budding philanthropist gone too soon

24-year-old Omar was shot by law enforcers in Dhaka

Omar Faruq, 24, a third-year honours student of the Bengali Department at Kabi Nazrul Government College, was fatally shot when law enforcers opened fire on protesters in Dhaka's Laxmibazar area on the afternoon of July 19.

Omar sustained multiple bullet wounds and was immediately rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

His body was taken to his home village, Singha, in Netrakona's Durgapur upazila and was buried in the family graveyard on July 22.

Omar, who aspired to become a philanthropist, was well-known in his community for his selfless dedication.

In 2018, he founded the Durgapur Blood Donors' Society, a platform that now includes around 2,000 blood donors. The society, which Omar led from the front, also distributed relief during natural disasters and provided essentials to the underprivileged during Eids and Puja festivals.

"Omar's untimely demise is a shock to us all," said Al Sajid Rocky, a close friend.

"He was always at the forefront, helping those in need. Just before the clash, he had told me over the phone about the escalating situation in Dhaka. Half an hour later, I received a call saying he had been shot."

Omar's father, Abdul Khaleque, an expatriate in Dubai, returned home on July 20 after receiving the devastating news.

"Omar was the guide for our family in my absence," Khaleque said.

"With his death, I am at a loss. Who will take care of the family now?"

Omar's younger brother, Abdullah Anik, recalled their last conversation.

"Bhaia told me he would offer Juma prayers at Baitul Mokarram Mosque before joining the protests. I never imagined it would be our final conversation."

Tariqul Islam Rana, a member of the blood donors' society, expressed the collective grief of Omar's community.

"He always wanted to help the marginalised people of Durgapur upazila, where most live below the poverty line," he said.

"His death is an irreparable loss to both his family and society."

Omar's friends and family are demanding justice and a thorough investigation into his killing.

"We have lost a bright light," said Raju Ahmed, another society member. "Omar's dreams of uplifting his community must not die with him."