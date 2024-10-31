BU students issue 10-point ultimatum to VC following peer’s death in road accident

They blockaded the Barishal-Kuakata highway till 2:00am

Students of Barishal University issued an ultimatum with a 10-point demand to the Vice Chancellor (VC) early today in response to the death of fellow student Maisha Fauzia Mim in a road accident yesterday.

Following assurances that their demands would be addressed, students lifted the blockade they had placed on the Barishal-Kuakata highway around 2:00am, reports our local correspondent.

BU Proctor Rahan Hossain Faisal said the students' demands include the arrest of those involved in Maisha's death by noon today, compensation for her family, the arrest of the bus driver and helper, construction of a footbridge in front of the university, imposition of speed limits and installation of speed sensors on the road near the campus, improvement of university hospital facilities, an increase in ambulance availability, repair of campus roads, and the deployment of traffic and footpath police.

VC Suchita Sharmin expressed strong support for the students, calling for a swift arrest of those responsible.

"Within the next 12 hours, the culprits should be arrested, brought under the law, and given appropriate punishment. Otherwise, we will be forced to take a strict stance with my students," she said.

Barishal Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (South) Ali Ashraf Bhuiya acknowledged the tragedy and confirmed that police efforts were underway to detain the suspects.

The tragic incident occurred when Maisha, a student of the Department of Statistics (2022-2024), was struck by a bus while crossing the road. In protest, students set fire to the bus involved and blocked the highway from 10:00pm yesterday until 2:00am today.