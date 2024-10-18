BTRC chairman pledges to make internet cheaper

The prices of internet services are poised to be reduced and quality improved as the regulator plans to review the current fragmented licensing structure of Bangladesh's internet ecosystem, said BTRC chairman yesterday.

"Internet services are a basic need for consumers -- the price should be reduced, like water, and we will bring it down at any cost," said Emdad Ul Bari, chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), at a seminar titled "Revisiting the Telecom Ecosystem: Bangladesh Perspective".

The end users get internet through various segmented licences such as submarine cables, international internet gateways, international terrestrial cables, nationwide telecommunication transmission networks and different types of internet service providers (ISPs).

One of the primary goals of the BTRC's current work plan is to assess whether these licences add any real value to internet services, he said.

Like the rest of the world, Bangladesh now understands that data is the lifeline of the future.

However, progressing with the current network topology has become increasingly difficult, making reform essential.

In an attempt to break state monopolies, private monopolies have emerged, which now require regulation -- a responsibility that falls on the BTRC, Bari said.

While the BTRC as an independent commission oversees licensing and consultancies, a structural shift occurred in 2010 when prior governmental approval was introduced.

"This change has turned the BTRC into a largely ceremonial body where political considerations influence the licensing process. We must address this, repair the damage, reform the ecosystem to meet industry needs, and reduce intermediaries to create a customer-centric infrastructure."

With many licenses set to expire by 2027, now is the time for action, he said.

Top officials of the BTRC, chief executive officers of various companies in Bangladesh's telecom and internet ecosystem, and industry experts participated in the event held at the BTRC office in Dhaka.