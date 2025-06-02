bti-Star honours 2 stellar women

The stellar duo -- engineer Nusrat Nur Maisha, left, and architect and artist Papia Sarwar Dithi, right, -- with FR Khan, bti’s managing director, at a ceremony at the bti Celebration Point in Gulshan-2, Dhaka recently. The two women were honoured for their creative brilliance and remarkable contributions to their fields. Photo: Star

The idea for Stellar Women was conceived in 2023 from a simple thought -- that women's efforts often go unnoticed, rarely receiving the recognition they deserve.

This led to a collaboration with the country's leading English daily, The Daily Star, to launch bti-The Daily Star Stellar Women -- a unique initiative to celebrate and honour young women from diverse backgrounds for their outstanding contributions to society. The inaugural season spotlighted 12 exceptional women across a variety of fields.

The second season of the initiative began in September 2024, with the first two awards presented in November. Recently, an intimate announcement ceremony was held at bti Celebration Point in Gulshan-2, Dhaka, where two more exemplary women were honoured for their achievements.

Artist and architect Papia Sarwar Dithi moved the judges with her evocative art, while engineer Nusrat Nur Maisha received the award in the "Engineering (Civil, Structural, Water Resource & MEP)" category, recognised for her dedication and impressive track record of completing over 50 projects early in her career.

This season has introduced several new categories, reflecting the initiative's growing commitment to recognising women from all walks of life -- especially those whose contributions are often overlooked.

A key goal of the initiative is to foster meaningful connections, creating a powerful network that supports collaboration and shared growth.

Now past its halfway mark, the Stellar Women initiative continues to gain momentum. Nominations are currently open in a range of new categories, including "Banking & Financial Institutions," "Healthcare," "Environment," and "Agriculture."

The recent event was attended by FR Khan, bti's managing director; Aysha Siddiqua, executive director of brand & communication management; and Afrin Aziz, marketing executive at The Daily Star.