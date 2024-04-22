BTEB chairman’s wife was involved with certificate forgery racket: DB

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police found "proof" of financial transactions between Sehela Parveen, 54, wife of BTEB Chairman Ali Akbar Khan, and a gang involved in forging HSC and SSC certificates.

A DB team arrested Sehela, 54, from her Rajuk apartment in Uttara on Saturday, DB Chief Harun-Or-Rashid, told a press briefing at DMP Media Centre yesterday.

He said she was involved with the racket which made fake certificates, marksheets, registration cards and admit cards of the Bangladesh Technical Education Board.

She was taken into a two-day remand yesterday.

"This gang has made millions of taka by making over 5,000 fake certificate, marksheets in the last few years," he said.

The DB chief said the BTEB chairman will be interrogated if needed.

Apart from Sehela, five other people were earlier arrested on these charges. Three of them gave confessional statements before a Dhaka court recently.

Investigators said a syndicate of corrupt individuals has been illegally altering information related to student registration, roll numbers, result modifications, and personal details like names and birthdates in various educational institutions across Bangladesh in exchange for money.

Meanwhile, some journalists covering the education sector knew about the syndicate for a long time. But they did not publish any report in exchange for money, Harun alleged.

The detectives have the names of these journalists, he added.

Earlier on April 1, DB arrested BTEB system analyst AKM Shamsuzzaman and Faisal, a sacked employee of the same institution, from Maddhya Pirerbagh area.

The DB recovered hundreds of fabricated fake certificates, marksheets, registration cards, admit cards, and original certificates, blank copies of marksheets stolen from technical education boards, hundreds of forged certificates and transcripts, biodata and computers from their possessions.

Then the law enforcers arrested Sanjida Akhter Koli, director of Gorai Survey Institute, from Kushita on April 5.

On April 18, the DB arrested Sarder Golam Mostafa alias Mostafizur Rahman, 48, the principal of Hilful Fuzul Technical and BM College, and Maksudur Rahman, alias Mamun, 40, the director of Dhaka Technical School and College (Medical) from Mirpur and Jatrabari areas.

Investigators said that there was a "close" relation between Shamsuzzaman, Sanjida Akhter Koli and Sehela Parveen.

The syndicate charged between Tk 15,000 and Tk 50,000 to deliver each certificate.

The Daily Star on April 2 published a report in this regard titled 'Genuine' HSC, SSC certificates for sale!

The DB chief said 25 to 30 more people who are involved in this gang have been identified.