BTCL 5G network: Taiyeb bins corruption allegations

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, the chief adviser's special assistant for Posts, Telecommunications and ICT, yesterday said neither he nor any current officials overseeing the ministry are involved in any form of corruption.

All activities related to the Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) 5G network infrastructure project were completed under the previous government, he said in a press conference to address the recent media reports concerning his letter to the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission regarding the continuation of BTCL's 5G readiness project.

Earlier in November 2023, Huawei was awarded the tender for being the lowest bidder at Tk 326 crore.

However, the board of BTCL, the implementing agency, violated procurement laws outlined in the standard tender documents of the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU), the government body responsible for overseeing public procurement, during the process.

The project was also marred by several other irregularities, including unwarranted interference by top ministry officials. Moreover, none of the applicants fully met the technical requirements set for the project.

Later, in April this year, the ACC initiated an investigation into alleged anomalies in the project.

"The BTCL fibre network expansion project was undertaken during the previous government's tenure. The tendering process also took place during that time, and any attempts to influence that process were made under the former administration. An LC [letter of credit] was also issued back then."

As much as Tk 290 crore had been paid through that irrevocable LC before the interim government took charge, Taiyeb said.

"Taking all this into account, we have spoken to the Honourable Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission. I personally visited his office and said, 'Sir, since Tk 290 crore has already been disbursed, and since this [Huawei] was the lowest bidder, and the misinformation regarding the capacity has already been clarified by BUET, we will form a committee to verify whether the equipment they committed to supplying is indeed being delivered as promised."

When he visited the ACC, they requested him to provide detailed information.

"Based on that, I wrote a letter to the Honourable ACC Chairman, where I mainly outlined my arguments. Since the money has already been disbursed, and since BTCL urgently needs to expand its capacity -- you are all aware that the current capacity at the district level is only 1 Gbps, which makes it practically impossible to provide better-quality internet service."

If BTCL does not upgrade its network, it could soon be pushed out of the market, he said.

Its competitors are already upgrading their networks, while BTCL has been unable to proceed due to various complications, mainly allegations of corruption and other issues stemming from the previous government's tenure.

As a result, BTCL's fibre network expansion remains stalled, he said.

"This issue has been misrepresented in the media in an attempt to malign me personally, my ministry and the character of the government. I strongly condemn this and want to state clearly: neither I nor any of the current officials in my ministry are involved in any form of corruption."

All the activities in question were initiated under the previous government.

"We have only exchanged a few letters to express our opinions, and at the end of those letters, we respectfully sought the kind cooperation of the Honourable ACC Chairman. Beyond that, we issued no instructions. It is also worth noting that, regarding this project, there is no formal case -- only ACC's ongoing observation. So, what we are saying is: if this project is not implemented and the LC is not processed, two things will happen."

First, there will be a financial loss of Tk 600 crore: Tk 300 crore already paid and another Tk 300 crore from another component of the project.

Second, the BTCL will likely become weak in the DWDM market and may eventually be pushed out entirely.

The DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) is a fibre-optic technology that increases bandwidth by transmitting multiple data streams simultaneously on different wavelengths (channels) over a single fibre, enabling faster, high-capacity internet transmission.

Contacted, Aktarul Islam, public relations officer of the ACC, said Taiyeb's letter will not influence the commission's investigation.