BSMRMU hosts seminar on ocean economy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) organised an international seminar titled "Sustainable Ocean Economy: Advancing Bangladesh's Blue Growth" at Dhaka's National Science and Technology Complex yesterday.

The seminar featured experts and academicians from India, China, the Netherlands, the UK, and Bangladesh.

It included plenary and technical sessions, a poster presentation, and participation from various ministries, UGC, universities, and maritime organisations.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury attended the event as chief guest where Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan were also present.

Among others, rear Admiral (retd) Md Khurshed Alam and Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori, BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa and Prof Mohammed Alamgir, chairman (additional charge) & member of UGC, spoke.