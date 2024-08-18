Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 18, 2024 03:54 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 04:04 PM

Bangladesh

BSMMU pro-VC Atiqur Rahman resigns

Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 18, 2024 03:54 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 04:04 PM
Photo: Professor Mohammed Atiqur Rahman

Professor Mohammed Atiqur Rahman, pro-vice chancellor (academic) and acting treasurer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), resigned from his position today, citing personal reasons.

In a letter submitted to the president, Atiqur said he tried his best to fulfil his duties, but was resigning from his posts due to personal and family reasons.

Atiqur was appointed to the roles of pro-vice chancellor (academic) and acting treasurer on January 1, 2023.

Prior to this, he served two terms as the university's treasurer and held positions as dean of the Faculty of Medical Technology and chairman of the Department of Chest Diseases (Respiratory Medicine) at BSMMU.

