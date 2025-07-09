BSF returns body of Bangladeshi shot dead 7 days ago

Bangladesh
The body of a Bangladeshi man, who was shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) along the Jhajhadanga border in Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga seven days back, was returned last night.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Babu, 28, of Jhajhadanga village, said Major Asif, deputy commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion-6.

The handover process was carried out through a flag meeting between the BGB and BSF at the Darshana border.

Company commanders from BGB-6 Battalion in Darshana and BSF-32 Battalion in Gede were present at the meeting, Major Asif added.

Following the official handover, police from India's Krishnanagar Police Station in Nadia district transferred the body to Darshana Police Station in Bangladesh.

Md Shahid Titumir, officer-in-charge of Darshana Police Station, confirmed that the body was handed over to the victim's family after completing all legal formalities.

Ibrahim was shot dead by BSF personnel near border pillar No 79 on July 3 while he was cutting grass for his cattle, the OC said.

