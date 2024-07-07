BSF returns body of Bangladeshi man shot dead near Thakurgaon border

India's Border Security Force (BSF) last night returned the body of a Bangladeshi man who was gunned down by the troops on Friday.

The body was handed over after a company commander-level flag meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Thakurgaon.

The meeting was held on the zero line on Jagdal border in Baliadangi upazila, our local correspondent reports quoting Baliadangi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Firoz Kabir.

After ending the meeting, Goalpukur police of Uttar Dinajpur in India's West Bengal formally handed over the body to Baliadangi police.

Police handed over the body to the victim's family, OC Firoz said.

Raju Islam, 28, of Gariali village, was shot dead by BSF members near the Nagorvita border early Friday.

BSF troops of Tingaon camp under BSF Battalion-121 opened fire on a group of Bangladeshi cattle smugglers near the Nagorvita border pillar 376/5-S. Raju was shot dead and after that, BSF members took the body away, OC Firoz said on Friday.