BSF returns 26 Bangladeshis through border flag meeting in Chuadanga

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) handed over 26 Bangladeshi nationals to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting at the no-man's land near the Benipur border in Chuadanga's Jibannagar upazila yesterday evening.

Lieutenant Colonel Abu Hanif Md Sihanuk, additional director of BGB-58 Battalion of Chuadanga, confirmed the development, saying that the returnees included 13 children, six women, and seven men.

The individuals were taken into BGB custody and later handed over to Jibannagar Police Station following the flag meeting.

A general diary was filed before the handover.

They are from different areas of Kurigram and Joypurhat districts, Lt Col Sihanuk added.

The 26 individuals had been detained earlier by Indian police in Haryana for illegally residing in the country. After their arrest, they were transferred to BSF custody.

The BSF then initiated the repatriation process by contacting BGB and submitting a list of names.

Upon verifying their identities, BGB agreed to the handover, which was carried out at border pillar number 64 in the presence of company commanders from both forces.