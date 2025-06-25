Bangladesh
Our correspondent, Thakurgaon
BSF pushes back 18 through Panchagarh border

FILE PHOTO: STAR

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 18 individuals pushed back into Bangladesh by India's Border Security Force (BSF) through borders in Panchagarh early today.

According to BGB, the individuals were from Narail district, who had entered India illegally at different times.

In Panchagarh Sadar, 13 individuals were detained after crossing into Bangladesh early in the morning.

Lt Col Sheikh Mohammad Bodruddoza, commanding officer of BGB-56 Battalion in Nilphamari, told The Daily Star that personnel from the Tokapara and Joydharbhanga Border Outposts (BOP) detained them soon after entry.

Of the 13, six were detained near pillar no. 746/3-S while seven people were detained near pillar no.758/9-S.

Meanwhile, BGB members of Bhajanpur BOP detained five individuals from Bhajanpur village near Shukani border, pillar no.741/4 in the morning, according to Lt Col Monirul Islam, commanding officer of BGB-18 Battalion in Panchagarh.

Later in the day the BGB officials handed them over to Panchagarh Sadar and Tetulia Police Stations respectively.

