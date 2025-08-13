BSF pushes 40 into Bangladesh through three border districts: BGB

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 40 individuals from the border areas in three districts early today after they were allegedly pushed into Bangladesh by India's Border Security Force (BSF).

Of them, 23 were detained from Panchagarh, eight in Thakurgaon and nine in Lalmonirhat, said BGB officials.

In Panchagarh, a total of 23 people were pushed in through the Borobari border of Panchagarh Sadar upazila during the early hours of today.

Of the 23, a BGB team detained 18 individuals near Harivasa Bazar under Harivasa union at dawn, while five others were apprehended from the Jotbahdai area, said Lt Col Sheikh Md Badruddoza, commanding officer of BGB-56 Battalion in Nilphamari.

The detainees include nine men, thirteen women, and one child. They claimed to be residents of various areas in Jashore, Satkhira, Narail, and Lalmonirhat districts.

BGB handed them over to Panchagarh Sadar Police Station yesterday afternoon, said the BGB official.

Lt Col Badruddoza also said during preliminary questioning, the detainees told BGB that they had been living and working in India for a long time. On August 2, they were detained by the Indian police in Mumbai and other locations. Later, on Tuesday, they were reportedly brought to the border by air and bus before being pushed into Bangladesh by the BSF.

Panchagarh Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdullah Hil Zaman confirmed that a general diary (GD) would be filed, and after verifying their identities by contacting relatives, the detainees would be reunited with their families.

In Thakurgaon, BGB detained eight Bangladeshis who were pushed in by the BSF through the Fakirganj border in Pirganj upazila. They were apprehended near border pillar 342, according to a press release issued by BGB-42 Battalion in Dinajpur.

The detainees include one man, five women, and two children, who are residents of different villages in Jashore, Jamalpur, and Netrokona.

During primary questioning, they said that they had crossed the border into India, several years ago through brokers in search of work. About 8-10 days ago, Mumbai police arrested them and brought them back to the border areas on Tuesday.

After verifying their citizenship, preparations are underway to hand them over to Pirganj Police Station in Thakurgaon. A flag meeting was held between BGB and BSF company commanders in this regard.

Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Pirganj Police Station, also confirmed the identities of the detainees.

In Lalmonirhat, BGB detained nine people after they were pushed into Bangladesh allegedly by BSF through Burimari border in Patgram upazila early in the morning.

They were detained from Mashirbari area of Patgram upazila, said Subedar Anjarul Haque, Commander of Dhabalsati Border Outpost (BOP) Camp under BGB-61 Battalion in Rangpur.

The detainees include four men, three women and two children, he said.

They went to India illegally around 10 years ago for work. Recently, they were detained by Indian police in Gujarat state and later sent back to Bangladesh through BSF, he added.

In primary interrogation, the detainees claimed that they are residents of different villages. The detainees were handed over to police for verifying their identities, Anjarul added.

"The detainees are currently in police custody. Their identities and addresses are being verified. Necessary legal measures will be taken upon investigation," said Mizanur Rahman, OC of Patgram Police Station.