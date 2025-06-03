BSF pushes in 39 people through Panchagarh, Thakurgaon borders

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 39 individuals after they were pushed into Bangladesh by India's Border Security Force (BSF) through borders in Panchagarh Sadar upazila and Thakurgaon's Pirganj upazila early today.

In Panchagarh, 26 individuals were detained after crossing into Bangladesh early in the morning.

Lt Col Sheikh Mohammad Bodruddoza, commanding officer of BGB-56 Battalion in Nilphamari, told The Daily Star that personnel from the Shingroad and Joydharbhanga Border Outposts (BOPs) detained them soon after entry.

According to him, the individuals were earlier detained by Indian police from various locations in Delhi and later handed over to BSF-93 Battalion, who pushed them across the border.

The CO confirmed that all the detained individuals were Bangladeshi.

Of the 26, 17 were detained near the Shingroad border and nine near Joydharbhanga.

Among them, seven men aged between 21 and 55, nine women aged between 18 and 45, and 10 children aged between 18 months and 10 years – all residents of Kurigram – had entered India illegally at different times, said the BGB official.

Meanwhile, 13 others were detained near pillar no 341/3-S at the Fakirganj border in Thakurgaon's Pirganj upazila.

Lt Col Abdullah Al Moin Hasan, commanding officer of BGB-42 Battalion in Dinajpur, said they were detained by members of the Fakirganj BOP.

These individuals had been detained in Delhi before being handed over to the BSF-63 Battalion, who reportedly pushed them into Bangladeshi territory.

Among the 13 detainees, three men aged between 31 and 39 years, three women aged 23 to 25 years, and seven children aged between 3 and 10 years – all from Kurigram – had also entered India illegally at different times, said Lt Col Abdullah Al Moin.

He added that all 13 detainees were identified to be Bangladeshi citizens.

The detainees were handed over to Panchagarh Sadar Police Station and Pirganj Police Station.

BGB officials said they would be returned to their families.

Separate general diaries have been filed with the respective police stations.