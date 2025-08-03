BSF pushes 226 into Bangladesh through Lalmonirhat, Kurigram borders in 3 months: BGB

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has forcibly pushed 226 individuals into Bangladesh over the past three months through various points along the Lalmonirhat and Kurigram borders, according to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials.

Among those pushed across were Bangladeshi, Indian, and Myanmar nationals.

The incidents took place under the jurisdiction of three BGB battalions in the Rangpur sector; BGB-15 Lalmonirhat, BGB -22 Kurigram, and BGB-61 Teesta, said Lieutenant Colonel Mehedi Imam, commanding officer of BGB-15 Battalion in Lalmonirhat.

He added that the 226 individuals included 88 Bangladeshi nationals, 118 Indians, and 20 Myanmar citizens.

Among them, 88 Bangladeshis were returned to their families following police verification, Mehedi said.

Of the Indian nationals, 100 were officially returned through flag meetings with BSF officials, while 38 -- including 20 Myanmar citizens were pushed back at the border by BGB personnel, BGB sources said.

According to BGB data, under the Lalmonirhat's BGB-15 Battalion area, 48 individuals were pushed across in May, followed by 10 in June and 10 in July. In the Teesta BGB-61 area, also covering Lalmonirhat, 67 people were pushed into Bangladesh in May, 28 in June, and six in July. Under Kurigram's BGB-22 area, 51 such incidents occurred in May and six in June.

Locals have taken it upon themselves to assist border guards in monitoring the situation.

"To prevent BSF from pushing people into Bangladesh under the cover of night, we joined hands with the BGB and stood guard. We are still observing the situation and will resume night patrols if needed," said Jahurul Islam, a resident of the Durgapur border area in Lalmonirhat.

Rahim Uddin, from the Anantapur border in Kurigram, said, "BSF usually keeps their floodlights on throughout the night. But when they're about to push someone across, the lights go off. That's our signal, we alert the BGB right away."

Lt Col Mehedi said that community support has enhanced border vigilance.

"We are conducting regular courtyard meetings to raise awareness and discourage illegal crossings. Local representatives and community leaders are actively involved."

The BGB official added, "We have repeatedly requested BSF to follow proper legal procedures if they intend to repatriate Bangladeshi nationals. Forcibly pushing individuals across at night poses a risk of humanitarian crises. Unfortunately, BSF has shown no willingness to address our concerns."