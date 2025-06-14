BSF pushes in 12 people through Moulvibazar

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has detained 12 people after they were pushed into Bangladesh by India's Border Security Force (BSF) through the Kumarsail border area of the Barlekha upazila in Moulvibazar this morning.

Lt Col Mohammad Ariful Haque Chawdhury, commanding officer of BGB-52 Battalion in Beanibazar, confirmed the development.

According to him, the individuals identified themselves as Rohingya and were being kept in a local school as their identities were being verified.