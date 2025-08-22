BSF hands over Bangladeshi national to BGB in flag meeting

Iqbal Hossain is a farmer from Kutubpur village in Meherpur's Sadar upazila, said BGB

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) handed over a Bangladeshi national to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting early today.

The detainee, Iqbal Hossain, 45, is a farmer from Kutubpur village in Meherpur's Sadar upazila, said BGB.

Subedar Mizanur Rahman, commander of Kathuli Company of BGB, said Iqbal was held by BSF members after he allegedly crossed the border into Indian territory around 11:30am yesterday.

The BSF later returned Iqbal following a flag meeting between BGB and BSF, held near border pillar 133/3 S around 12:30am today.

After completing the necessary legal procedures, BGB filed a case against Iqbal and later handed him over to Meherpur Sadar Police Station, added the company commander.