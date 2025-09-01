BSF hands over 9 Bangladeshis to BGB after detention in Kolkata

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) handed over nine Bangladeshi citizens, who were detained in Kolkata, India, to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Maheshpur last night.

The transfer took place following a flag meeting between BGB and BSF. Among the detainees were three men, four women and two children.

Major Munshi Imdadur Rahman, assistant director of Maheshpur 58 BGB Battalion, said that on Saturday, the nine Bangladeshis, who had been residing illegally in India, were detained by Indian police.

They were later handed over to the BSF. Yesterday, around 10:30pm, members of the BSF from Mahendra BSF Camp in Nadia, West Bengal, transferred the detainees to BGB's Srinathpur Baghdanga Border Outpost (BOP) through a border flag meeting. The BGB then handed them over to Maheshpur Police Station.

Sajjadur Rahman, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Maheshpur Police Station, said after completing all necessary formalities, the detained women and children were sent to the Jashore Justice and Care Centre (NGO) for further handover to their families.