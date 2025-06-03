Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Tue Jun 3, 2025 06:27 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 3, 2025 06:32 PM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

BSF hands over 3 Bangladeshis in Netrokona during flag meeting with BGB

Tue Jun 3, 2025 06:27 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 3, 2025 06:32 PM
Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Tue Jun 3, 2025 06:27 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 3, 2025 06:32 PM

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over three Bangladeshi nationals to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after detaining them for illegally crossing into India.

Lt Col AHM Kamruzzaman, commanding officer of BGB-31 Battalion in Netrokona, confirmed the handover, adding that it took place this morning at a flag meeting held at the zero line near the Bijoypur border in Durgapur.

The flag meeting took place around 8:45am, according to Lt Col AHM Kamruzzaman.

Durgapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the nationals was handed over to their family.

