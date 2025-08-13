BSF hands over 22 Bangladeshis to BGB in a flag meeting

Among them were 5 women and 2 children

India's Border Security Force (BSF) today handed over 22 Bangladeshi nationals to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting at the Darshana border in Chuadanga.

The handover took place around noon with company commander-level officials from both sides present. Later in the afternoon, they were handed over to the Darshana Police Station.

The meeting, held between BGB's Chuadanga Battalion (6 BGB) and India's 32 BSF Battalion at the zero line near main pillar No. 76 of the border, was attended by the commander of BGB's Darshana ICP Camp and the commander of BSF's Gede Company. During the discussions, the BSF formally handed over the 22 Bangladeshis who had crossed into India illegally at different times in the past. Among them were 15 men, 5 women, and 2 children.

Major Md Haydar Ali, deputy director of BGB Battalion-6, mentioned that Indian police arrested the Bangladeshis, who had been living in various areas of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Hyderabad, for illegal entry.