BSF hands over 15 Bangladeshis to BGB through Chuadanga border

Group includes 4 men, 4 women, and 7 children

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) today handed over 15 Bangladeshi nationals to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through the Darshana Joynagar border in Chuadanga.

A flag meeting between BGB and BSF was held at the zero line of the border this afternoon, said Haider Ali, assistant director of BGB Battalion-6 in Chuadanga.

Following the meeting, the 15 Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally at different times were formally handed over to the BGB, he said.

Among the returnees were four men, four women, and seven children. They are residents of Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, and Gazipur districts.

Representing the BGB at the flag meeting was Lt Col Nazmul Hasan, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-6 in Chuadanga. BSF was represented by Sujit Kumar, commandant of the 32 BSF Battalion, along with respective company commanders.