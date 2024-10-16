BSF detains Bangladeshi man from Panthumai border in Sylhet

Bangladesh
Wed Oct 16, 2024 04:14 PM

A Bangladeshi citizen was detained by India's Border Security Force (BSF) yesterday after crossing into Indian territory from Sylhet's Panthumai border area in Gowainghat upazila.

The detainee, 41-year-old Hoson Ahmed from Paschim Panthumai village, was held around 12:30pm after entering India in search of a cow that had strayed across the border, said Sarker Tofail Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gowainghat Police Station.

Hoson's family filed a general diary (GD) with the police at around 8:00pm.

"He was grazing his cattle near the border when one of his cows entered Indian territory. He went to retrieve it and was detained by the BSF along with the cow," the OC said quoting the family.

Following the GD, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) called for a flag meeting with the BSF to address the situation.

