BSF detains 3 Bangladeshis along Moulvibazar border

A total of three Bangladeshi nationals were detained by India's Border Security Force (BSF) today along the Lalarchak border in Sharifpur Union of Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila.

The matter was confirmed by Lieutenant Colonel ASM Zakaria, commanding officer of Bangladesh Border Guard's BGB-46 Battallion in Sreemangal.

"Around 20 unidentified Bangladeshi smugglers had gathered near border pillar 1859/M of the Sharifpur BOP to collect smuggled goods from India," he said, adding that "they [the detainees] illegally entered approximately 200 yards into Indian territory, where a BSF patrol from the Tilabazar camp under the 199th Battalion detained three individuals."

Upon contacting the BSF commander, the BGB commander was informed that the three individuals were "arrested inside Indian territory with smuggled goods."

The BSF later handed them over to Irani Police Station in Tripura's Unokuti district on July 18 for legal action in accordance with Indian laws, the commanding officer added.

The three individuals have been identified as Sohag Mia, 23, Masuk Rahman, 20, and Sipar Ahmed, 22, all residents of the Haripur area near the Lalarchak border.

The BGB has reportedly assured the detainees' family that it would investigate the incident.