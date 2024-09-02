BSEC to investigate Beximco’s two bonds

CSR deal with Bashundhara will also be probed

The stock market regulator yesterday formed a five-member investigation committee to examine whether there were any irregularities in the issuance of two bonds related to Beximco and in the selection of Bashundhara Group's ABG as the strategic partner of the Chittagong Stock Exchange.

Beximco, whose vice-chairman Salman F Rahman was the private industry and investment adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, raised Tk 3,000 crore from the stock market through the Beximco Green Sukuk Al Istisna.

A sukuk is a Shariah-compliant bond.

On the other hand, the little-known Sreepur Township Company raised Tk 1,000 crore through the IFIC Guaranteed Sreepur Township Green Zero Coupon Bond for a housing project in Gazipur.

The bond was guaranteed by IFIC Bank, whose chairman is Rahman. Bond documents show Rahman's companies would be heavily involved with the project, giving rise to conflicts of interest.

The committee will also scrutinise the issuance and selection of Bashundhara Group's ABG as the strategic partner of the port city bourse.

In 2022, ABG, a concern of Bashundhara Group, bought a 25 percent stake, or 15.86 crore shares, at around Tk 240 crore, with each share valued at Tk 15. The transaction will also be probed.

The investigation committee has been asked to submit a report within the next 60 days, said a press release from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.

The committee will be led by Zia Uddin Ahmed, chairman of Terra Resources International Investment & Marketing Services Inc. USA.

The other members of the committee are: Yawer Sayeed, a financial sector specialist; Shafiqur Rahman, a former member of the National Board of Revenue; Mohammad Zeeshan Hyder, deputy attorney general of Bangladesh Supreme Court; and Md. Anowarul Islam, an executive director of the BSEC.

The committee will also investigate the approval of the initial public offering of Best Holdings, the parent company of Le Meridien Hotel.

It will look into all the irregularities and manipulation regarding Al-Amin Chemical Industries.

The investigation committee will find out all the alleged irregularities and manipulation in allowing Sonali Paper and Board Mills on the main board of the Dhaka Stock Exchange from the OTC market. It will probe how the share price of the company skyrocketed and who was involved in it.

Sonali Paper's share price rose around 200 percent within a year to Tk 900, the Dhaka Stock Exchange data showed.

The probe will be done into the irregularities of Fortune Shoes regarding its dividend distribution and the abnormal rise in share price.

Irregularities in raising funds for Ring Shine Textile through private and public offers and the alleged money laundering of the company will be examined by the committee.

It will scan irregularities of Acme Pesticide in the distribution of dividends and utilisation of IPO proceeds.

The committee also will investigate the alleged irregularities in allowing Quest BDC to the main board of the DSE, the IPO of Coppertech Industries and the share transfer of Emerald Oil Industries.