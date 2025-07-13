BRUR imposes 62-hr ban on outsiders ahead of Abu Sayed’s death anniversary

Heightened security as four interim government advisers to attend July 16 observance

Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) is set to observe the first death anniversary of Abu Sayed and "July Shaheed Day" on July 16 (Wednesday).

To ensure safety and maintain order during the daylong event, the university administration has imposed a 62-hour restriction on entry for all outsiders, effective from 7:00pm today until 9:00am on July 16.

The restriction was announced through an official notice signed by the university's Proctor Dr Md Ferdous Rahman, saying that the measure was taken to ensure the smooth execution of all programmes scheduled for "July Shaheed Day".

During this period, only students, faculty members, officers, and staff of the university will be allowed on campus upon presenting valid identification. For newly admitted students who have yet to receive their ID cards, department heads have been instructed to coordinate with the proctor's office to facilitate card collection.

"This security measure is being enforced to protect the guests and maintain discipline on campus during this significant observance," said Dr Ferdous Rahman.

According to university sources, four advisers of the interim government are likely to attend the event in Rangpur on July 16. They include Prof Asif Nazrul, adviser to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment; Prof Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, adviser to the Ministry of Education; Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Water Resources and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Faruk-E-Azam, adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

The day's programme will feature Mokbul Hossain, father of Shaheed Abu Sayed, as the chief guest.

Among other distinguished guests attending the event are Prof Dr SMA Faiz, chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC); Siddiq Zobayer, senior secretary, Ministry of Education; and Prof Dr Tanzimuddin Khan, member of UGC.

BRUR Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Shaukat Ali said, "We have taken comprehensive preparations to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Abu Sayed. In addition to the advisers, 21 family members of the martyr will also be in attendance."

Abu Sayed, a 12-batch student at the university's English department, was shot dead by police on July 16 last year.