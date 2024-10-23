Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Wed Oct 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 23, 2024 07:33 AM

Bangladesh

BRUR Campus:Our Correspondent, Dinajpur Police outpost reopens

Services of the police outpost on Begum Rokeya University campus in Rangpur resumed yesterday after three months.

The services remained suspended after Abu Sayed, a student of the university's English department, died in police firing during the student protests on July 16.

The services of the outpost, located at the entrance of the university, resumed with an event with Prof Dr Md Shawkat Ali, newly appointed vice chancellor of the university, as chief guest.

The high officials of BRUR, Rangpur Metropolitan Police and students also joined the event.

