BRU suspends 2 teachers, 7 staff members following ban on politics

Begum Rokeya University (BRU) authorities in Rangpur today suspended two teachers and seven staff members, following an announcement to ban political activities on campus this morning.

The move is aimed at maintaining a disturbance-free campus, Vice Chancellor Prof Shawkat Ali announced in a press briefing after a syndicate meeting around 2:30pm.

The suspended teachers are Associate Professor Moshiur Rahman from the math department, and Associate Professor Asaduzzaman Mondal from Department of Public Administration. Asaduzzaman Mondal is also the General Secretary of the BRU Teachers Association. Both of them have been named in the murder case involving Abu Sayed, the BRU student who was killed during the anti-discrimination student movement on July 16.

The other seven suspended are Hafizur Rahman, assistant registrar, Mahbuba Akhter, deputy registrar of sociology department, Rafiul Hasan Russell from the proctor's office, Touhidul Islam Jony, deputy registrar security division; employees Amir Hossain, Ashikun Nahar TukTuki, and Nur Nabi.

Shawkat Ali, addressing reporters outside the Administrative Building, said that eight of the ten syndicate members present at today's meeting had supported the decisions intended to restore order at the university.

Since Abu Sayed's death on July 16, attendance on campus has plummeted, with faculty, staff, and students submitting leave requests to avoid returning. However, the university has now decided to revoke these leave requests, he said.

According to a university probe, 91 individuals – two teachers, seven officials, and 72 students – have been identified as avoiding work since July 16, with alleged involvement in Sayed's death.

The syndicate has opted to file a case against those implicated.

BRU banned student political activities on campus on August 12, but extending this ban to include teachers, officials, and staff has been a priority, said the VC.

The university will no longer tolerate activities such as extortion, tender manipulation, or seat trading in dormitories. Furthermore, any member of the university found engaging in political party affiliations will face immediate suspension and disciplinary action, he added.

The VC said that the university has formed a body to collect statements from the individuals involved, though many have yet to comply with the probe.

Ramjan Ali, brother of Abu Sayed, filed the original murder case on August 18, and BRU is set to file a separate case targeting those implicated in the death.

The syndicate members present at the meetingincluded Md Shahidul Islam, Rangpur Divisional Commissioner; Prof Humayun Kabir Chowdhury of Jagannath University; Prof Siraj Ud Doula of Chittagong University, and Prof Motiur Rahman of BRU.

The VC also said that five posts on the 15-member syndicate remain vacant.