BRTA statement an attempt to evade accountability: TIB

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has been denying the truth instead of taking action against corruption, said Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) in a statement.

In the statement released on Thursday, TIB emphasised that rather than addressing corruption with factual evidence, BRTA's dismissal of their report would only serve to shield irregularities and obstruct the government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

BRTA's statement is an attempt to evade responsibility for corruption by implicating the government in its response, said TIB.

TIB issued the statement following the rejection of their report by BRTA.

The report said private buses and minibuses annually pay an estimated Tk 1,059 crore in illegal tolls and bribes.

It also said certain BRTA officials and staffers, police officers, transport association members, municipal staffers, and individuals linked with political parties benefit from these illicit funds.

However, during a press conference, BRTA denounced TIB's report as "assumption-based, false, and motivated", alleging that it tarnished both the government and BRTA's image.

In response, TIB said its research does not tarnish the government's image but rather aligns with the government's commitment to combating corruption.

The report aimed to assess the integrity of the private bus transportation sector, which holds significant importance in the country, said TIB.

TIB strongly criticised BRTA's characterisation of their research report as "unrealistic, fictitious, assumption-based, fabricated, and motivated."

Regarding BRTA's claims about conducting interviews with key individuals, TIB said, "BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder had lied."

TIB said they had requested an interview with the chairman or his representative on September 25. However, despite an invitation from the chairman on October 23, the interview did not take place as the chairman was absent from the office.

"On November 12, the chairman granted only five minutes for the interview and refused to provide any information. He also declined to nominate another official for the interview. As a result, TIB conducted interviews with several officials from BRTA offices in Dhaka and other districts using their own sources," said TIB in the statement.

BRTA also refuted TIB's allegations of bribery, corruption, and harassment in obtaining services from the authority, labelling them as false and imaginary.

In response, TIB said information on delays and irregularities in vehicle registration was obtained by collecting and analysing data from 168 bus owners.

"There is no reason to call this information false or imaginary," the statement said.