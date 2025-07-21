From a broken past to a bright future

How 8 girls of ActionAid’s Happy Home found strength in SSC success

The girls of Happy Home shelter were all smiles as they celebrated their outstanding results in this year’s SSC exams. Photo: ActionAid Bangladesh

Imagine a room full of eight teenage girls huddled around a computer, hands trembling, hearts racing -- all waiting for their SSC results.

In Happy Home, a shelter for homeless girls in Mohammadpur run by ActionAid Bangladesh, this scene played out just a week ago when this year's results were published. With a 16-year low in overall results, their fear was real.

But then: 4.93. 4.79. 4.57…

Tears poured, smiles followed, and rare kind of pride filled the air.

These are not your average SSC examinees. They are survivors -- of abandonment, abuse, and poverty. And each of them carries a dream stitched into her story.

Bithi, 16, scored GPA 4.79. She came to Happy Home at age three, after her mother left her drug-addicted, abusive father. "If I hadn't come here, I'd probably be married by now," she said. "I didn't even get regular meals before. Here, I have books. I can dream.

Her father was often in jail and her mother constantly had to borrow money to bail him out. "I was raised without any affection. Even my aunt and grandmother would beat me."

Now, Bithi speaks of sewing and dancing with quiet passion. "The life that could have been -- it frightens me. I got a second chance."

Shikha, 17, who scored 4.57, was brought in by her uncle at age five after surviving sexual abuse by her stepfather. "When my mother remarried, she didn't want me around. She'd tell people I was her niece."

After getting her results, Shikha called her mother. "She never picked up. I asked someone else to let her know."

Still, she beams. "I cried and danced at the same time when I saw my results!"

She dreams of owning a business, but fears linger. "I don't know who will support me after this. That keeps me up at night."

Every girl at Happy Home has similar story to share.

Also 17, Rozy scored 4.50 despite battling health issues, including an abdominal cyst, during the exams. "My stepfather and brother-in-law used to sexually harass me. No one believed me when I told them. Then, my aunt brought me here in 2016."

Now she wants to be a fashion designer. "And I want to help girls like me."

Mitu, 16, came to the shelter from Netrokona in 2012 when she was just three. Her father was a drug user; her mother remarried. "She doesn't tell her new family about me. She visits every few years."

Mitu now dreams of being a tour guide. "I used to think girls like us don't get to dream. But now I know -- we can."

Seventeen-year-old Zidne came from a cycle of abuse by both her father and stepfather. "I never really had a 'home'. But now, I want to build my own, brick by brick." She scored GPA 3.22.

Kajol, 17, raised amid poverty and abuse in Barishal, came to Happy Home as a toddler. She scored GPA 4.50. "My mother now lives alone and is unwell. I want to earn enough to stay with her. She's all I have."

Sumaiya, 17, topped the group with GPA 4.93. "My mother remarried and barely cared for me. It was my grandmother who fed me, even when she went hungry. Now, I want to be a nurse and take care of her."

Seventeen-year-old Bonna grew up watching her father gamble away everything. "He sold it all. He beat my mother. Left us with nothing." Though she came to the shelter unwilling at the age of six, it's now her home. "I want to be a photographer -- to tell stories of girls like us." She scored GPA 4.79.

Hasina Parven, education in-charge at Happy Home, treats each child as her own. "I fill their forms, chase attendance, visit classrooms. I wait outside exam halls like a mother."

"This isn't a job for me; it's a moral duty. When I place a pen in a girl's hand, I'm helping her fight for a future where she won't have to beg, bow down, or break."

But there's a deadline looming. Happy Home provides support only until the girls turn 18.

"We call this home," Mitu said. "But we also know one day, we'll be on our own."

Without a structured transition plan, most girls hope to continue studying, but money remains a worry.

Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, said, "When I took this project on, I knew it wasn't a three-year gig. For 18 years, I've fought to give these girls the safety and dignity every child deserves.

"But Happy Home was never meant to replace society. At 18, they must move on -- and we prepare them to thrive."

Some return as volunteers, some enter work, and some lose touch.

But for now, the girls of Happy Home have reason to celebrate. In a country where child marriage, domestic violence and abandonment run rampant, their success is a rare, remarkable win.