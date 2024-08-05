Broadband services, 4G restored without social media after 3 hours
Broadband internet service was restored in Bangladesh, but without access to social media services, around 1:20pm today, said an official of International Internet Gateway (IIF), which supplies bandwidth to broadband service providers.
The government around 10:30am ordered shutdown of broadband services, the IIG official said.
Officials of mobile operators said 4G mobile internet services were also restored.
Mobile internet services were shut yesterday afternoon amid violence countrywide.
