Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 5, 2024 01:44 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 02:09 PM

Broadband services, 4G restored without social media after 3 hours

Internet users face low speed as 25pc internet supply blocked

Broadband internet service was restored in Bangladesh, but without access to social media services, around 1:20pm today, said an official of International Internet Gateway (IIF), which supplies bandwidth to broadband service providers.

The government around 10:30am ordered shutdown of broadband services, the IIG official said.

Officials of mobile operators said 4G mobile internet services were also restored. 

6 killed in clashes between police and protesters in Dhaka

Mobile internet services were shut yesterday afternoon amid violence countrywide. 

Related topic:
internet shutdownsocial media block in Bangladeshstudent protest 2024student-led non-cooperation movement Bangladesh
